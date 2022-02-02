Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 65.08% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.31) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:SPR traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.12. The company had a trading volume of 61,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,911,122. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12 month low of $35.22 and a 12 month high of $53.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.58%.

SPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. started coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

