SSE (LON:SSE) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,602.91

SSE plc (LON:SSE)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,602.91 ($21.55) and traded as high as GBX 1,609.50 ($21.64). SSE shares last traded at GBX 1,589 ($21.36), with a volume of 3,768,619 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SSE from GBX 1,800 ($24.20) to GBX 1,825 ($24.54) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on SSE from GBX 1,300 ($17.48) to GBX 1,690 ($22.72) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($24.20) price objective on shares of SSE in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,657 ($22.28).

The stock has a market capitalization of £16.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,606.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,602.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.61, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a GBX 25.50 ($0.34) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. SSE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.33%.

About SSE

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

