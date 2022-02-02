Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited (LON:SLI) Declares Dividend of GBX 1

Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited (LON:SLI) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust’s previous dividend of $0.89. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of SLI opened at GBX 84.80 ($1.14) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £336.59 million and a PE ratio of 7.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 79.19. Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 58.90 ($0.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 88.10 ($1.18).

About Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust

The objective of the Company is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the prospect of income and capital growth. The Board intends to achieve the investment objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of UK commercial properties. The majority of the portfolio will be invested in direct holdings within the three main commercial property sectors of retail, office and industrial although the Company may also invest in other commercial property such as hotels, nursing homes and student housing.

