Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited (LON:SLI) Declares Dividend of GBX 1

Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust Limited (LON:SLI) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust’s previous dividend of $0.89. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of SLI opened at GBX 84.80 ($1.14) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £336.59 million and a PE ratio of 7.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 79.19. Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 58.90 ($0.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 88.10 ($1.18).
About Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust
