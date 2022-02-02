Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the auto parts company on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Standard Motor Products has increased its dividend payment by 19.1% over the last three years.

SMP traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.00. 8 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,782. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.42. Standard Motor Products has a one year low of $40.12 and a one year high of $55.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.37.

In related news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 5,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $290,453.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Peter J. Sills sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $146,112.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,454 shares of company stock valued at $550,039 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 137.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,478 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 30,910 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,691 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 325,999 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the period. 75.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

