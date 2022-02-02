Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $176.14 on Wednesday. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1 year low of $164.32 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $184.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.71.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SWK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.89.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

