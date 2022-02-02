Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 45,537 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,283,907 shares.The stock last traded at $24.05 and had previously closed at $23.87.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SBLK shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $415.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.04 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 36.65% and a return on equity of 25.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.05%. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is currently 124.38%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 44,706 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,580,000. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 161,145 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after acquiring an additional 28,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector. It ships iron ore, coal and grain, bauxite, fertilizers and steel products. The company was founded by Petros Alexandros Pappas on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

