Starboard Value LP Invests $2.43 Million in Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CPAR)

Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CPAR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,000. Starboard Value LP owned about 0.56% of Catalyst Partners Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPAR. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,814,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,482,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,900,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,786,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $697,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.73% of the company’s stock.

CPAR stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $9.69. 12,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,401. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.73. Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $10.00.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

