Starboard Value LP Invests $4.46 Million in Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB)

Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,460,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TREB. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trebia Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trebia Acquisition during the second quarter worth $185,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trebia Acquisition during the third quarter worth $198,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trebia Acquisition by 6.1% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 38,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trebia Acquisition during the second quarter worth $490,000. 74.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TREB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Trebia Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Trebia Acquisition in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:TREB traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.64. 162,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,589. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.74. Trebia Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $11.54.

Trebia Acquisition Company Profile

Trebia Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

