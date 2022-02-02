Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share.

Starbucks stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.73. The company had a trading volume of 15,526,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,174,055. The firm has a market cap of $114.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $93.79 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.21%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Argus downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.62.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Starbucks stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 480,129 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $52,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

