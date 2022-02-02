Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) PT Lowered to $125.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Stephens from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.57% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group cut their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $112.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Starbucks from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.31.
Shares of SBUX stock opened at $98.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $93.79 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.27 and a 200 day moving average of $112.72.
In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. TFG Advisers LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 1.4% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 0.4% in the third quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 20,692 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 6.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 4.3% in the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.
Starbucks Company Profile
Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.
Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price
Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.