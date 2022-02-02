Startcoin (START) Price Reaches $0.0011 on Major Exchanges

Startcoin (CURRENCY:START) traded down 28% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One Startcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Startcoin has traded down 22.8% against the U.S. dollar. Startcoin has a total market capitalization of $49,952.77 and $4.00 worth of Startcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00009718 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00054614 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005908 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $123.50 or 0.00334356 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 65.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Startcoin

Startcoin (CRYPTO:START) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2014. Startcoin’s total supply is 70,782,220 coins and its circulating supply is 45,079,785 coins. Startcoin’s official website is startcoin.org . The Reddit community for Startcoin is https://reddit.com/r/startcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Startcoin’s official Twitter account is @start_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StartCoin (START) is a crypto currency that bases itself on a community project based idea in respect to crowd funding. The coin is Proof of Work and based on Scrypt. The total coin supply is capped at 84 million and the block reward halves each year. Difficulty retargets using the Kimoto Gravity Well. StartCOIN is a digital currency that rewards you for supporting change. The more you share and support projects or the more StartCOIN you hold, the more StartCOINs you will receive. By joining the startjoin community, you become part of this crowd funding revolution. StartCOIN is a reward based coin which rewards users for pledging, sharing and holding StartCOIN. It encourages change for good. Register on StartJOIN to be part of a crowdfunding community with a difference, one that harnesses the power of social media to create change. “

Buying and Selling Startcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Startcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Startcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Startcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

