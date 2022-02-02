Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$54.23.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SJ. Acumen Capital reduced their target price on shares of Stella-Jones to C$52.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Stella-Jones from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of SJ stock traded up C$0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$40.44. The company had a trading volume of 105,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,836. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$40.28 and its 200 day moving average is C$42.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.16, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Stella-Jones has a fifty-two week low of C$38.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$54.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.61 billion and a PE ratio of 11.09.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$679.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$671.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that Stella-Jones will post 3.4000001 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.93%.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

