Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) COO Mark William Triplett Sells 5,000 Shares

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) COO Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $60,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Mark William Triplett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 18th, Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of Stem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $71,350.00.

On Monday, January 3rd, Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of Stem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $96,100.00.

On Monday, December 20th, Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of Stem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $90,800.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of Stem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $92,050.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of Stem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total transaction of $114,550.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of Stem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $124,700.00.

Shares of NYSE STEM traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.42. 2,967,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,430,171. Stem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.42 and a fifty-two week high of $51.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.86.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $39.83 million for the quarter.

Separately, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Stem in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.40.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Stem during the second quarter worth approximately $354,799,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Stem during the second quarter worth approximately $265,445,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Stem by 75.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,807,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,969,000 after buying an additional 1,643,681 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Stem by 158.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,603,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,081,000 after buying an additional 2,207,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General Electric Co. bought a new stake in Stem during the third quarter worth approximately $56,378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

Stem Company Profile

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

