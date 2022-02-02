STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in STERIS were worth $5,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in STE. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 80.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in STERIS by 1,272.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in STERIS during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

STE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens upped their price target on shares of STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.00.

STERIS stock opened at $225.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $231.04 and its 200-day moving average is $223.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.42. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $170.36 and a 1 year high of $248.29. The company has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.59 and a beta of 0.64.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. STERIS had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $7,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $454,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.