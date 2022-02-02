STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Stake Reduced by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in STERIS were worth $18,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in STERIS by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 18,468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in STERIS by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,675 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in STERIS by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 83,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,242,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of STERIS by 18.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of STERIS by 9.5% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,062 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on STE shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.00.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $7,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $454,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STERIS stock opened at $225.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.59 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.42. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $170.36 and a fifty-two week high of $248.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $231.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.75.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

