SThree plc (STEM) to Issue Dividend of GBX 8 on June 10th

SThree plc (LON:STEM) announced a dividend on Monday, January 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.11) per share on Friday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This is a positive change from SThree’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

STEM opened at GBX 488.50 ($6.57) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £652.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47. SThree has a fifty-two week low of GBX 313.50 ($4.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 610 ($8.20). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 470.23 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 513.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.24.

In related news, insider James Bilefield bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 468 ($6.29) per share, for a total transaction of £23,400 ($31,460.07).

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.74) price objective on shares of SThree in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

About SThree

SThree plc provides specialist contract and permanent staffing services for technology, engineering, life sciences, banking and finance, and other sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services. The company provides its services under the Computer Futures, Progressive, Huxley, Real Staffing Group, Global Enterprise Partners, JP Gray, Madison Black, Newington International, and Orgtel brands.

