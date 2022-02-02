Stock Buyback Program Authorized by PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PHM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

Shares of PHM stock traded up $1.21 on Wednesday, reaching $54.40. 4,698,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,219,891. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.91. PulteGroup has a 1-year low of $42.31 and a 1-year high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 9.27%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

