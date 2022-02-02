Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 19,164 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 440% compared to the typical volume of 3,551 call options.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a $25.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.39.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLDP. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLDP opened at $10.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.18 and a beta of 1.52. Ballard Power Systems has a 12 month low of $8.57 and a 12 month high of $42.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.63. The company has a current ratio of 20.92, a quick ratio of 20.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 88.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $25.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

