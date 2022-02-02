Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 93,036 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,160% compared to the average volume of 7,381 call options.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SIRI shares. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.33.

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.76 on Wednesday. Sirius XM has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $7.29. The stock has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.57, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.24.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 55.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sirius XM will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

In other news, Director James E. Meyer sold 698,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $4,492,274.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 173.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

