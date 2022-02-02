Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (EDF) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 8th

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 60.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

NYSE:EDF opened at $6.54 on Wednesday. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $9.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.43.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC downgraded Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Bank of America downgraded Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

In other news, EVP James E. Craige bought 40,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $241,001.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James E. Craige bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.53 per share, for a total transaction of $52,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDF. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 4.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 8,743 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $222,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 5.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $266,000.

About Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

