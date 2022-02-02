Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$22.53.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$23.75 price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$5.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.00.

Summit Industrial Income REIT Company Profile

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.