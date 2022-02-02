Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $73.14

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$73.14 and last traded at C$72.99, with a volume of 133975 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$71.99.
SLF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Veritas Investment Research lowered Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cormark increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, CSFB increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$72.77.
The stock has a market cap of C$42.84 billion and a PE ratio of 11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.01, a current ratio of 1,108.38 and a quick ratio of 1,053.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$70.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$68.04.
In other Sun Life Financial news, Senior Officer Colm Joseph Freyne sold 29,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.56, for a total transaction of C$2,108,322.68.
Sun Life Financial Company Profile (TSE:SLF)
Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.
