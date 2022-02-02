Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $73.14

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$73.14 and last traded at C$72.99, with a volume of 133975 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$71.99.

SLF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Veritas Investment Research lowered Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cormark increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, CSFB increased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$72.77.

The stock has a market cap of C$42.84 billion and a PE ratio of 11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.01, a current ratio of 1,108.38 and a quick ratio of 1,053.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$70.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$68.04.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.49 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$8.51 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 6.5900006 EPS for the current year.

In other Sun Life Financial news, Senior Officer Colm Joseph Freyne sold 29,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.56, for a total transaction of C$2,108,322.68.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile (TSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

