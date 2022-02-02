Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Gap Down to $40.15

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $40.15, but opened at $38.94. Super Micro Computer shares last traded at $39.94, with a volume of 315 shares traded.

SMCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Super Micro Computer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 2,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $124,763.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total transaction of $1,255,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 5.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 116,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

Recommended Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.