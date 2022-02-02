Superdry (LON:SDRY) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Superdry (LON:SDRY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 415 ($5.58) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 106.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SDRY. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Superdry from GBX 280 ($3.76) to GBX 265 ($3.56) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.72) price target on shares of Superdry in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 375 ($5.04) price objective on shares of Superdry in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 375 ($5.04) price objective on shares of Superdry in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Superdry in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 376.67 ($5.06).

Shares of Superdry stock opened at GBX 201 ($2.70) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.23. Superdry has a fifty-two week low of GBX 200.44 ($2.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 493 ($6.63). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 256.85. The company has a market cap of £165.04 million and a P/E ratio of -4.57.

In other news, insider Shaun Wills purchased 4,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 234 ($3.15) per share, with a total value of £9,998.82 ($13,442.89). Also, insider Helen A. Weir acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 227 ($3.05) per share, with a total value of £11,350 ($15,259.48). Insiders have purchased a total of 9,330 shares of company stock valued at $2,149,873 over the last three months.

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

