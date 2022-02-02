Suretly (SUR) Market Cap Reaches $82,548.07

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One Suretly coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000556 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Suretly has traded flat against the US dollar. Suretly has a market cap of $82,548.07 and $423.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Suretly Coin Profile

Suretly (SUR) is a coin. It launched on August 13th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,290 coins. Suretly’s official website is www.suretly.com . Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suretly is a provider of an international crowd vouching platform. The company offers users an investment alternative called crowdvouching, which allows customers to make money vouching for people who need an urgent loan. This system works in a similar fashion with peer-2-peer lending, but customers do not lend money to each other directly. Instead, they vouch for borrowers who apply for a loan through lending partners. Customers can find borrowers that are looking for their loan’s guarantors. The voucher can check the borrower’s profile and choose whether to vouch for the borrower if their default risk and earning amount suit them. “

Buying and Selling Suretly

