SVB Leerink Comments on Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:MYOV)

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) – Analysts at SVB Leerink cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Myovant Sciences in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz now forecasts that the company will earn ($2.15) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.12). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Myovant Sciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.74) EPS.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.07). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.83.

Shares of MYOV opened at $13.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 2.75. Myovant Sciences has a 52 week low of $11.85 and a 52 week high of $27.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the third quarter worth $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 186.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the second quarter worth $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences during the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 280.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David C. Marek sold 19,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $291,867.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 1,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $38,175.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,606 shares of company stock valued at $439,801. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

