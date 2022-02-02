Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 16.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SYF. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $66.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.56.

SYF stock opened at $42.88 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.67. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $35.08 and a 52 week high of $52.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 30.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $430,613.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth $9,423,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 324,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,695,000 after acquiring an additional 15,834 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 36,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,398,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,504,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,052,000 after acquiring an additional 13,258 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

