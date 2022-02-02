Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Acquired by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 250,354 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $10,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNV. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Synovus Financial by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 405,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,780,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 71,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 27,043 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total value of $2,487,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total value of $69,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,492 shares of company stock valued at $3,606,500. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synovus Financial stock opened at $50.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.53. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $38.25 and a 12-month high of $53.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.27. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 36.15% and a return on equity of 16.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.94%.

SNV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Stephens increased their price target on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

