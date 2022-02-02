Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Sysco (NYSE:SYY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a hold rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Sysco from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.33.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $79.46 on Tuesday. Sysco has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $86.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.15 and a 200 day moving average of $77.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a PE ratio of 60.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 65.93%. The business had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 142.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 10,108.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,695,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669,460 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the third quarter valued at approximately $126,958,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 354.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,586,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,983 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sysco by 22.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,060,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,713,000 after buying an additional 1,116,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,848,000. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

