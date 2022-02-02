Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by NZS Capital LLC

NZS Capital LLC decreased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 34.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,501 shares during the period. NZS Capital LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $5,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 86,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 484,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,855,000 after purchasing an additional 13,224 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4,666.9% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 13,114 shares during the period. 84.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTWO traded up $5.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.49. The stock had a trading volume of 42,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,206,932. The firm has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.63. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.19 and a 12 month high of $214.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.61.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $984.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total transaction of $404,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total transaction of $30,913.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $222.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.38.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

