TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Gap Down to $2.65

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.65, but opened at $2.55. TAL Education Group shares last traded at $2.59, with a volume of 204,702 shares trading hands.

TAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TAL Education Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.30.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -14.89 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TAL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in TAL Education Group by 161.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 245,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 151,662 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in TAL Education Group by 140.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 19,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 11,130 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in TAL Education Group by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 237,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in TAL Education Group by 168.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 11,588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.48% of the company’s stock.

About TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.