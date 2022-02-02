TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Gap Down to $2.65

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.65, but opened at $2.55. TAL Education Group shares last traded at $2.59, with a volume of 204,702 shares trading hands.
TAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TAL Education Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.30.
The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -14.89 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.98.
About TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)
TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.
