Talanx (ETR:TLX) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Talanx AG (ETR:TLX) dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €41.56 ($46.70) and last traded at €41.94 ($47.12). Approximately 106,556 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 138,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at €42.08 ($47.28).

TLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Nord/LB set a €48.00 ($53.93) price objective on shares of Talanx in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €44.50 ($50.00) price objective on shares of Talanx in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €41.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is €39.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21.

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

