Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Talaris Therapeutics Inc. is a late-clinical stage cell therapy company. It involved in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation with the potential to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation, certain severe autoimmune diseases and certain severe non-malignant blood, immune and metabolic disorders. Talaris Therapeutics Inc. is based in BOSTON. “

TALS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Talaris Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Talaris Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

TALS traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.66. 1,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,616. Talaris Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.46 and a one year high of $19.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.89.

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. On average, analysts expect that Talaris Therapeutics will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $118,832,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,146,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,047,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,536,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 814,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,040,000 after buying an additional 103,163 shares during the period. 62.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

