Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target Raised to C$6.00 at CIBC

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.75 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$6.50 price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tamarack Valley Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.21.

TSE TVE opened at C$4.99 on Tuesday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$1.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.29. The stock has a market cap of C$2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.77.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0083 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.57%.

In other Tamarack Valley Energy news, Senior Officer Brian Leslie Schmidt sold 66,562 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.08, for a total value of C$271,572.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,152,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,783,619.84. Also, Senior Officer Martin Malek bought 55,647 shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.59 per share, with a total value of C$199,772.73. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 521,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,872,439.89. In the last three months, insiders acquired 60,383 shares of company stock valued at $217,618.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

