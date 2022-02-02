Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Shares Gap Up to $9.22

Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.22, but opened at $9.80. Tango Therapeutics shares last traded at $9.06, with a volume of 805 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tango Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.86.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Tango Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $326,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tango Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TNGX)
Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.
See Also: Limitations of analyzing profit margin
Receive News & Ratings for Tango Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tango Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.