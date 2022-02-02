Taylor Maritime Investments Limited Plans Dividend of $0.02 (LON:TMIP)

Taylor Maritime Investments Limited (LON:TMIP) declared a dividend on Thursday, January 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON TMIP opened at GBX 99.12 ($1.33) on Wednesday. Taylor Maritime Investments has a 1-year low of GBX 70.57 ($0.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 105 ($1.41). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 96.66.

