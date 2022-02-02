Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 3,097 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 30.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 25,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Easterly Government Properties by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. 87.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.10.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $157,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DEA opened at $20.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 69.70 and a beta of 0.44. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.64 and a 12-month high of $23.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 9.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.