Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 57.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 37,630 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 0.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 867,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.6% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 7.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CENTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $54.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $43.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $39.04 and a 12 month high of $55.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.60.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $739.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.