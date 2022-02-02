Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $255,000 Position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 1.5% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 267,958 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,086 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,671 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 7.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 68,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 2.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 1.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,202,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $59,187,000 after acquiring an additional 18,776 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

In other news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $35,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $909,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

MEI opened at $44.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.07 and a twelve month high of $50.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.20.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.95%.

Separately, Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Methode Electronics in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.