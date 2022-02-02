Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New Investment in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 64.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 7,924 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fulgent Genetics by 10.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,370,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,174,000 after purchasing an additional 313,166 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Fulgent Genetics by 4.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,784,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the third quarter worth $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $159,389.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hanlin Gao sold 311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $29,700.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,736 shares of company stock worth $350,066 in the last quarter. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FLGT opened at $65.34 on Wednesday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.97 and a 52 week high of $189.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.51.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $2.63. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 54.96% and a return on equity of 67.68%. The company had revenue of $227.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 15.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

