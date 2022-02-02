Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 343 Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in LendingTree were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in LendingTree by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,298,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,610,000 after purchasing an additional 63,713 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LendingTree by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,083,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,610,000 after acquiring an additional 66,769 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in LendingTree by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 926,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,317,000 after buying an additional 127,978 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in LendingTree by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 348,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,743,000 after purchasing an additional 87,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of LendingTree by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 197,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,876,000 after buying an additional 52,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Get LendingTree alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of LendingTree from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of LendingTree from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.43.

Shares of NASDAQ TREE opened at $124.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.92 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.68 and its 200 day moving average is $146.25. LendingTree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.00 and a 52 week high of $372.64.

LendingTree Profile

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE).

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.