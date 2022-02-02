Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Holdings in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) by 38.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Repay were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RPAY. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Repay by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,270,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,404,000 after purchasing an additional 363,429 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Repay by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,008,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,363,000 after purchasing an additional 67,887 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Repay by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,234,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,754,000 after purchasing an additional 435,500 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Repay by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,192,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,752,000 after purchasing an additional 174,269 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Repay by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,722,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,447,000 after purchasing an additional 947,857 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on RPAY. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Repay from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Repay from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Repay from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Repay from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Repay presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.63.

NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $18.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.60 and its 200 day moving average is $20.67. Repay Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -33.34 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $61.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

