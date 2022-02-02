Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$50.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 21.33% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$43.00 to C$48.50 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$36.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$35.00 price objective (down previously from C$40.00) on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$43.93.

Teck Resources stock opened at C$41.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$37.29 and a 200-day moving average price of C$32.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.97 billion and a PE ratio of 24.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of C$21.86 and a 12-month high of C$44.15.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

