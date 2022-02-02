Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $12.19

Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLY) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.19 and traded as high as $12.70. Teijin shares last traded at $12.70, with a volume of 853 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -57.72 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.23.

About Teijin (OTCMKTS:TINLY)

Teijin Ltd. engages in the management of its group companies that are involved in the environment and energy, safety and protection, information and electronics, transportation, and healthcare businesses. It operates through the following segments: Materials, Healthcare, and Others. The Materials segment handles the manufacture and sale of polyester, aramid, and carbon fiber products as well as plastic and resin products from polycarbonate resin and polyester film.

