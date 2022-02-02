TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, Acquires 1,950 Shares of Stock

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.74 per share, with a total value of $22,893.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 28th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.33 per share, with a total value of $56,650.00.
- On Wednesday, January 26th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 4,993 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.74 per share, with a total value of $58,617.82.
- On Monday, January 24th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.68 per share, with a total value of $58,400.00.
- On Friday, January 14th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 567,467 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $6,809,604.00.
- On Wednesday, January 12th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00.
- On Monday, January 10th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 1,409 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.46 per share, with a total value of $17,556.14.
- On Monday, December 20th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 4,300 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.22 per share, with a total value of $52,546.00.
- On Thursday, December 16th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,050 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.45 per share, with a total value of $62,872.50.
- On Tuesday, December 14th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 10,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.33 per share, with a total value of $123,300.00.
- On Friday, December 10th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 1,387 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $17,323.63.
Shares of TELA Bio stock opened at $11.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $171.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.39. TELA Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $18.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 5.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 144,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its holdings in TELA Bio by 0.6% during the third quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 443,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC raised its holdings in TELA Bio by 9.7% during the third quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 113,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TELA Bio by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in TELA Bio by 13.8% during the third quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 227,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 27,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TELA Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.
About TELA Bio
TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.
