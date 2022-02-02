TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, Acquires 1,950 Shares of Stock

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.74 per share, with a total value of $22,893.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 28th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.33 per share, with a total value of $56,650.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 4,993 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.74 per share, with a total value of $58,617.82.

On Monday, January 24th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.68 per share, with a total value of $58,400.00.

On Friday, January 14th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 567,467 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $6,809,604.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00.

On Monday, January 10th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 1,409 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.46 per share, with a total value of $17,556.14.

On Monday, December 20th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 4,300 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.22 per share, with a total value of $52,546.00.

On Thursday, December 16th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,050 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.45 per share, with a total value of $62,872.50.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 10,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.33 per share, with a total value of $123,300.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 1,387 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $17,323.63.

Shares of TELA Bio stock opened at $11.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $171.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.39. TELA Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $18.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $7.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 million. TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 121.27% and a negative return on equity of 84.60%. On average, analysts expect that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 5.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 144,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its holdings in TELA Bio by 0.6% during the third quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 443,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC raised its holdings in TELA Bio by 9.7% during the third quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 113,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TELA Bio by 1.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in TELA Bio by 13.8% during the third quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 227,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 27,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TELA Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

About TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

