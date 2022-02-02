Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) Given a €2.80 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) has been assigned a €2.80 ($3.15) price objective by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.80% from the company’s current price.

O2D has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.90 ($3.26) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($4.04) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays set a €3.50 ($3.93) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.29 ($2.57) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €3.20 ($3.60) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telefónica Deutschland currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €2.83 ($3.18).

Get Telefónica Deutschland alerts:

Shares of O2D opened at €2.55 ($2.87) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.71, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €2.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of €2.41. Telefónica Deutschland has a 52-week low of €2.13 ($2.39) and a 52-week high of €2.63 ($2.95). The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion and a PE ratio of 52.92.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

Further Reading: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.