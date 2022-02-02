Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Telenor ASA is a leading telecommunications company in Norway, which is among the most advanced telecommunications markets in the world. It is a provider of mobile communications services worldwide. The Company has four segments: mobile communication, fixed line communication, TV-based activities (Broadcast), and others. The Telenor Group is dynamic and flexible in its business approach, always exploring new markets and new technologies to make long-term investments. This is part of the reason why Telenor has grown from a national telephone service company in Norway to one of the world’s largest mobile provider. The Telenor Group is now a driving force in the industry, engaging in pioneering research and technology development and other areas that are important to develop the core business of Telenor further. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TELNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Telenor ASA from 163.00 to 162.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telenor ASA currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.00.

TELNY stock opened at $16.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.47. Telenor ASA has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $18.78.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services includes mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, dtac-Thailan, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, Myanmar, Broadcast, and Other Units.

