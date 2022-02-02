Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 141 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 1,007.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 33.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,286,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,031,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,474 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,091,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,562,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,960 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,937,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,860,558,000 after acquiring an additional 856,986 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,362,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,583,231,000 after acquiring an additional 658,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Crown Castle International from $224.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.38.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $180.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $78.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.63, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.53. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $209.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.79.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

