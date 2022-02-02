Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $47,000 Investment in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG)

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VTWG opened at $186.89 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $169.80 and a 12 month high of $247.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.624 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Featured Article: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.