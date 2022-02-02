Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.19 Billion

Equities analysts expect Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) to post sales of $4.19 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Tenneco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.12 billion and the highest is $4.36 billion. Tenneco posted sales of $4.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full-year sales of $17.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.77 billion to $18.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $19.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.83 billion to $19.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tenneco.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Tenneco had a return on equity of 141.02% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Tenneco’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

NYSE TEN traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 516,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,441. The stock has a market cap of $859.72 million, a PE ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 2.46. Tenneco has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 214,527 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 328.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,535 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 11,140 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 104,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the 4th quarter worth about $945,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 81,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

